$996.50 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $996.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. 27,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

