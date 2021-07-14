Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Shares of ARL traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.80 ($23.29). 148,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -16.20. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

