AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,181.39

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,181.39 ($28.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,230 ($29.14). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.55), with a volume of 4,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,181.39. The stock has a market cap of £494.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.