AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Sells 5,598,420 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

