Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) versus Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Head-To-Head Survey

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abraxas Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.57 -$184.52 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -567.57% -148.04% -55.31% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

