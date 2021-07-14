ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

ACAD stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

