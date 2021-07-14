Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $2,023,275. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

