Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Sells $168,008.20 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 3,767 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $168,008.20.

Acme United stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $147.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

