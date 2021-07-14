Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Sells $168,008.20 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 3,767 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $168,008.20.
Acme United stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $147.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.
Acme United Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.