Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $986,223.71 and approximately $36,907.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,793,850 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

