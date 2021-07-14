ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

