Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,316.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,316 ($43.32) and last traded at GBX 3,227 ($42.16), with a volume of 35337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,121 ($40.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

The firm has a market cap of £9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,842.34.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

