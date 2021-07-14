Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given a $45.12 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMIGY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $2.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

