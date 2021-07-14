Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $607.90

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $607.90 and last traded at $602.85, with a volume of 6920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $604.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $288.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.