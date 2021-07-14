Adshares (ADS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $88,011.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $88,011.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00021622 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,610,265 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.