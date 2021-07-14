Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AEIS) CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley Purchases 5,850 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AEIS) CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00.

NYSE:AEIS opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

