Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given a $15.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.85.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $732.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
