Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given a $15.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $732.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

