Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on A. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

