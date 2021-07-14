Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 369,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

