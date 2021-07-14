Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

