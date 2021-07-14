AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AiHuiShou International stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile
