Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. 459,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

