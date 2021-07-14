Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.30.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.40. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.