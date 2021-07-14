Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather Sells 1,158 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04.

ABNB stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.18. 477,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

