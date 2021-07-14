Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given a $25.45 Price Target at Barclays

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) received a $25.45 price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AIXXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

