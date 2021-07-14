Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJAX opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Ajax I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

