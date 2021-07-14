Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Christy Dipietro Acquires 3,000 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. 567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,881. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

