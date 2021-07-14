Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Up 4.3%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.23 and last traded at $183.07. 8,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,389,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.