Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00.

NVEE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,944. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

