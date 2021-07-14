Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

