Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $75.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,600,175,216 coins and its circulating supply is 3,124,206,093 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

