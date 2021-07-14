Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Shares of BABA opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

