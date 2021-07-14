Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $642.40 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.63 and a 52 week high of $647.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

