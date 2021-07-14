Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.61. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 28,475 shares.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

