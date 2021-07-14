Alistair Macdonald Sells 4,889 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $431,209.80.

Alistair Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syneos Health alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Alistair Macdonald sold 153,015 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $3,230,146.65.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,110. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.