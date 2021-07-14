Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $21.44. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 5,010 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

