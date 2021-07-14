Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.59. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

