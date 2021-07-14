Allen Parker Sells 15,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Allen Parker sold 3,164 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $336,966.00.

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,614. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.