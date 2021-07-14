Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

