AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 66,785 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of CBH stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.