Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Shares of NYSE MDRX opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,288.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

