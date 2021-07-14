Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALST opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Allstar Health Brands alerts:

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.