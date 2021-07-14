Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

