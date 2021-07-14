Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in June

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

