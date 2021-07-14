Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,619.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,460.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,640.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

