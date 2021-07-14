Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.44 ($58.17).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.01. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

