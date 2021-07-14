AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.58

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.58 and last traded at C$26.57, with a volume of 56841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.98.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

