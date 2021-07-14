Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 31,098 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 86,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,075. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Altice USA by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 139,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.