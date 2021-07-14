Altimeter Capital Management LP Acquires 20,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up 0.3% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $38,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $256.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

