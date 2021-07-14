Altimeter Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,777,777 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,083,000. Roblox accounts for approximately 1.3% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

RBLX stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 151,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

