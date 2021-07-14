Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $366,675.00. Insiders sold 53,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.